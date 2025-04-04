Over 150 women raped, 27 killed in Lahore in first three months of 2025

LAHORE – A significant number of cases were reported regarding violence against women in first three months of ongoing year 2025.

From January to March 31, 27 women were murdered and 151 women were raped, according to reports.

Data shared by police department showed 1,182 cases of women being kidnapped were reported in the three-month period. Among the abducted women, only 988 were recovered, while 194 could not be found.

Criminals also kidnapped 138 children, of which 14 children could not be found. In the past three months, 151 cases of women being raped were registered, out of which 110 suspects were arrested and 41 could not be apprehended.

There were 47 cases of child sexual assault, in which 44 suspects were arrested, and three could not be apprehended.

DIG Faisal Kamran stated that there is zero tolerance for crimes against women and children, He added that most of the cases have been solved while efforts are underway to arrest suspects in other cases.