Dananeer breaks silence on rumours of her marriage to Ahad Raza Mir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani star Dananeer Mobeen has broken her silence on rumors of her marriage to actor Ahad Raza Mir.

Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir have recently been in the headlines due to their successful drama “Meem Se Mohabbat”. As the on-screen couple is being admired for their impeccable chemistry in the drama series, speculations rife that they might also be a couple in real life.

Recently, the actress completed her graduation, and in celebration, Ahad Raza Mir’s father Asif Raza Mir, gifted her basket of sweets.

A video circulating on social media also shows Ahad presenting a garland made of currency notes to Danaeer on the drama set.

The video of this moment went viral on social media, and fans started celebrating it as a sign of their relationship becoming official.

In a recent interview, Dananeer addressed the rumors about her marriage to Ahad Raza Mir, clarifying that it was just a small celebration for her graduation.

She also informed that Ahad’s mother had sent cooked meat from home for her.

Dananeer stated that she is an actress and appreciates that people love her characters, but she would like her fans to keep her personal life separate from her on-screen roles.