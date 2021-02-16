PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira Khan as brand ambassador
The much-hyped cricket fever has kicked in among the overjoyed audience and a piece of great news for Peshawar Zalmi fans, with superstar Mahira Khan announced as the franchise's brand ambassador for the sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
It is for the third time that the 36-year-old actress will be the Zalmi's ambassador, after the successful third and foruth season.
Happy to announce & continue our association with @TheMahiraKhan who has been the face of Zalmi and a loyal supporter since the start. #Zalmifamily #ZKingdom #Yellowstorm pic.twitter.com/88YDrl2nkg— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 16, 2021
Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi announced the news on Twitter, welcoming the Humsafar actor to the team.
PLEASURE TO ANNOUNCE @TheMahiraKhan AS @PeshawarZalmi’s BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR PSL 6. pic.twitter.com/acI2Sug9B2— Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 16, 2021
Earlier, a possible 'Esra Bilgiç-Peshawar Zalmi' collaboration had created a frenzy in Zalmi fans, but the Superstar's entry also comes as a pleasant surprise.
The star-studded PSL 2021 opening ceremony artist line up list includes Groove Mera singers Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal and Young Stunners who will be joined by celebrated star Atif Aslam, actor Humaima Malick and singer Imran Khan.
