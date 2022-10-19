SC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition against Sadaf Naz

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Sophia Mirza’s petition for cancellation of bail of Sadaf Naz in connection with a case between Sophia Mirza and her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor over the custody of their teenage twin daughters.

Mirza, in one of the FIRs registered against Liberia's Ambassador at Large Umar Farooq Zahoor, had alleged Sadaf Naz assisted Zahoor in taking away her daughters to Dubai.

The FIA arrested Sadaf Naz on her visit to Pakistan in 2021. However, the Lahore High Court in April 2021 released Naz on bail. Mirza in December 2021 filed a petition before the Supreme Court for cancellation of her bail.

Mirza lingered on the matter for almost a dozen hearings. The Supreme Court, on the last date of hearing, warned Mirza that the court would proceed to decide the matter even if Mirza does not plead her case on the next date of hearing.

During the last hearing, Mirza without stating any reason told the court that she does not wish to press her petition. The court dismissed her petition and further observed that Sadaf Naz is at liberty to approach the court for return of her passport on conclusion of trial.

On Monday, a LHC judge dismissed Sophia Mirza’s petition to ban her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor from appearing on Pakistani media, warning the actress and her lawyer to follow the rules and stop abusing legal process in personal fights.

At the same hearing, the Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan informed the court that Sophia Mirza and her counsel were lying that Umar Farooq Zahoor was a fugitive of the law and therefore should be banned from the media.