Ayeza Khan's video of jumping on the pad goes viral
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood's Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor is also the current crown holder of becoming the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 12 million followers.

However, it is Ayeza's enthralling Instagram feed that continues to make her a fan favourite - be it her beautiful photoshoots, cuntless celebration or sneak peek of her upcoming dramas. This time was no exception either.

"Jump to the sky ????", the Laapata star captioned her latest Instagram post where she can be spotted jumping on a trampoline.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

