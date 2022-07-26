Maria Wasti's leaked video of ‘drinking’ goes viral
Celebrities are always under the radar because with fame comes severe public scrutiny and this time around accomplished Pakistani actress Maria Wasti has landed in hot waters.
The senior actress-host has been embroiled in a controversy after her video of seemingly ‘drinking alcohol' stormed the internet.
In the aforementioned video, the Malika-e-Aliya actor can be spotted drinking with her friend. The video has been captured in a private room and it is unclear whether it a recent video or a throwback video
The majority of netizens directed unsolicited opinions toward Maria. The moral brigade made sure to degrade her choices as they shamed her for drinking and setting a wrong precedent.
For the unversed, Maria has been a part of the showbiz industry since the 1990s. She has made a mark for herself with exceptional performances in various drama serials and telefilms and has also opened a production house in 2002.
What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze ... 08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
What was in the bottle wrapped in a brown paper? What was the popular TV actor Feroze Khan drinking at a party over the ...
