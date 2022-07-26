Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

07:30 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
07:30 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Source: The Legend of Maula Jatt (Instagram)
Famed Pakistani film director, cinematographer and screenwriter Bilal Lashari made waves on the internet when he announced the release date of The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

The star-studded cast comprising Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Gohar Rasheed is sure to break previous records. The trailer garnered millions of views.

The film had been announced multiple times but was troubled with copyright issues with the producers of the original Maula Jatt superstars Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi. The film is set to debut and distributed by Mandviwalla Films. 

 

The blockbuster will be released on 30th September 2022, in cinemas.

Legal cases against The Legend Of Maula Jatt ... 01:33 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

LAHORE - The Legend of Maula Jatt has finally been free from all the legal entanglement after Sarwer Bhatti, ...

Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
07:30 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

