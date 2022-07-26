Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Share
Famed Pakistani film director, cinematographer and screenwriter Bilal Lashari made waves on the internet when he announced the release date of The Legend Of Maula Jatt.
The star-studded cast comprising Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Gohar Rasheed is sure to break previous records. The trailer garnered millions of views.
The film had been announced multiple times but was troubled with copyright issues with the producers of the original Maula Jatt superstars Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi. The film is set to debut and distributed by Mandviwalla Films.
The blockbuster will be released on 30th September 2022, in cinemas.
Legal cases against The Legend Of Maula Jatt ... 01:33 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - The Legend of Maula Jatt has finally been free from all the legal entanglement after Sarwer Bhatti, ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- 32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR06:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the pad goes viral06:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022