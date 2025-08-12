Pakistan lauds US decision to put BLA, Majeed Brigade on terror list

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed US Designation of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the US decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA.

Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since 18 July 2024. BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives, the foreign office said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security,” it said.

Pakistan remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We remain committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge,” it concluded.