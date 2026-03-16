Tawakkalna App: Saudi citizens can now report Drones, Missiles with new service

JEDDAH – As tensions continue unabated in Gulf nations, Saudi Ministry of Defense launched new service on the national ‘Tawakkalna’ app that allows residents and foreigners in the Kingdom to report any suspicious aerial activity in real-time, including drones and missiles.

The initiative is designed to relay suspicious reports to the relevant authorities instantly, ensuring a swift response to potential threats and strengthening the Kingdom’s defense capabilities.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said this service will enhance practical cooperation between citizens and defense agencies, giving the public a direct role in safeguarding national security.

He added that while the Saudi Armed Forces possess full capability to confront any aerial threat or aggression, the new service allows citizens and residents to report potential dangers, helping authorities identify and respond to risks quickly using advanced technology.

This initiative not only reinforces Saudi Arabia’s defense readiness but also engages the public in protecting the nation, turning everyday residents into key eyes in the sky for national security.