Mpa Saqib Chadhar Files Complaint Against Momina Iqbal

LAHORE – The case involving actress Momina has taken a new turn after Saqib Chadhr also submitted an application seeking the registration of a case.

According to reports, Saqib Chadhr has filed a complaint at Bhowana police station, stating that Rimsha Iqbal allegedly received money from him for the purpose of travelling to Australia and deposited it into a bank account.

In his application, Chadhr alleged breach of trust, claiming that the amount was transferred online from his account to Rimsha Iqbal’s account.

He further stated that a cheque worth Rs 3.9 million was deposited into Rimsha Iqbal’s bank account. He added that the money was placed in her account temporarily to prepare financial statements required for her visa process to Australia.

On the other hand, police have confirmed receiving the application filed by PML-N MPA Muhammad Saqib Khan Chadhr against Rimsha Iqbal regarding allegations of breach of trust.