Security forces kill 27 terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted a series of successful intelligence-based operations in Miranshah, North Waziristan, killing 27 terrorists over the past 72 hours, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that security forces targeted multiple militant hideouts, resulting in intense exchanges of fire in which 27 terrorists were eliminated. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

ISPR stated that the killed terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism and targeted killings of innocent civilians.

The military further said the operation was carried out in response to the killing of prominent Miranshah figure Malik Saifullah Dawar, adding that his killers had been brought to justice.

According to ISPR, clearance and search operations are continuing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. It added that under the National Action Plan approved by the Federal Apex Committee, the “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign will continue with full intensity until the complete eradication of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.