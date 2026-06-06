Tensions in Gulf flare up after US, Iran exchange fresh strikes

Military tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after both sides reported new military actions involving drone, missile, and naval activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American aircraft carried out strikes on radar installations in Gorouk and Qeshm Island after responding to what it described as the launch of four Iranian drones. CENTCOM said all four drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The US military also reported intercepting multiple ballistic missiles and drones allegedly launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf countries. American officials stated that no US personnel were injured during the incidents.

In a separate statement, the US military said Iran launched seven missiles during the latest exchange. According to US officials, six of the missiles were intercepted, while the seventh failed to reach its target.

Iranian state media reported that warning shots were fired near US naval vessels operating close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted American military bases in the region in response to the reported US strikes.

The IRGC also claimed that it opened fire on four tankers that were allegedly attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorization. Iranian officials warned that continued US military actions could lead to the complete closure of the strategic waterway and said the United States would bear responsibility for any such outcome.

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s missile stockpiles have been significantly reduced and argued that Tehran would eventually have no option but to reach an agreement. In an interview with NBC News, Trump claimed that Iran has only 21 to 22 percent of its missile inventory remaining.

Trump said the ongoing conflict would take time to resolve but suggested that developments were moving toward renewed negotiations. He added that Iran may be forced to take steps it had never previously considered.

Speaking earlier to reporters, the US president said his administration was achieving major success regarding Iran and reiterated that the United States would not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. He also stated that Iran is not currently in a position to possess such weapons.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump noted that large numbers of oil tankers continue to use the route. He expressed confidence that the current crisis could be resolved relatively quickly and predicted that global oil prices would decline once conditions stabilize, potentially falling below current levels.