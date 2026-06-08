‘You’re either crooked or you’re stupid’ – Trump clashes with journalist Walker during interview

US President Donald Trump called American television journalist Kristen Welker “crooked or stupid” during an interview with her after an heated exchange while responding to a question about alleged election irregularities in California’s primary elections.

Trump ended the televised interview with Kristen Welker in an abrupt manner during an exchange on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” according to reports.

The nearly 50-minute interview, recorded during a visit to Wisconsin, became tense toward the end when Welker questioned Trump’s claims regarding election rigging.

The discussion reportedly grew increasingly sharp as both sides exchanged heated remarks.

Trump criticized NBC News, calling it biased and corrupt, and said he had already given enough time to the interview. He then removed his microphone, placed it down, and left the set.

“You’re either crooked or you’re stupid. Let’s call it quits. Because I’ve had enough. Thank you darling,” he tells her.”

WOW — Trump crashes out and cuts his interview with Welker short as she presses him on his lack of evidence for claiming elections are rigged “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid. Let’s call it quits. Because I’ve had enough. Thank you darling,” he tells her.” “I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Before exiting, he reportedly placed a hand on the host’s shoulder and commented that such journalism does not contribute to making America great.

The interview had experienced interruptions earlier due to heavy rain and technical issues during the Wisconsin trip.

Following the incident, Welker stated on social media that weather conditions had complicated the interview but noted that important topics including Iran, the economy, and other issues were discussed in detail.

She also said she later spoke with Trump again, and both acknowledged that the weather had affected the recording, with Trump indicating willingness to appear again in the future.

In a later public appearance in Wisconsin, Trump acknowledged that he had become frustrated during the interview, citing weather conditions and media behavior, while adding that the overall meeting had still gone reasonably well.