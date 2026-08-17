Gold Price in Pakistan nears Rs462,000 mark after Fresh Surge

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed surge on Monday after surge in international bullion rates, with the price of one tola crossing Rs461,000.

24K Gold became Rs2,000 more expensive per tola, taking the price to Rs461,936. The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs1,715, reaching Rs396,035.

New Gold Price

Gold/Silver Rate Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs461,936 +Rs2,000 Gold (10 Grams) Rs396,035 +Rs1,715 Gold (International) $4,395 +$20 Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,029 +Rs80

The rise in local prices was in line with developments in the international market, where gold gained $20 to reach $4,395 per ounce, with a $20 premium factored into the quoted rate.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City Category Buying Rate Selling Rate Lahore Piece Rs. 455,000 Rs. 454,500 Lahore Pathoor Rs. 450,000 Rs. 448,000 Lahore 22K Gold — Rs. 417,083 Lahore 21K Gold — Rs. 398,125 Karachi Gold — Rs. 454,700

The movement in international bullion prices continues to influence domestic gold rates, which are adjusted according to global market trends and local market conditions.

Silver also recorded an increase in Pakistan on Monday. Its price rose by Rs80 per tola, reaching Rs7,029.