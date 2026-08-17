Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Price in Pakistan nears Rs462,000 mark after Fresh Surge

By News Desk
3:52 pm | Aug 17, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed surge on Monday after surge in international bullion rates, with the price of one tola crossing Rs461,000.

24K Gold became Rs2,000 more expensive per tola, taking the price to Rs461,936. The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs1,715, reaching Rs396,035.

New Gold Price

Gold/Silver Rate Change
Gold (1 Tola) Rs461,936 +Rs2,000
Gold (10 Grams) Rs396,035 +Rs1,715
Gold (International) $4,395 +$20
Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,029 +Rs80

The rise in local prices was in line with developments in the international market, where gold gained $20 to reach $4,395 per ounce, with a $20 premium factored into the quoted rate.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City Category Buying Rate Selling Rate
Lahore Piece Rs. 455,000 Rs. 454,500
Lahore Pathoor Rs. 450,000 Rs. 448,000
Lahore 22K Gold Rs. 417,083
Lahore 21K Gold Rs. 398,125
Karachi Gold Rs. 454,700

The movement in international bullion prices continues to influence domestic gold rates, which are adjusted according to global market trends and local market conditions.

Silver also recorded an increase in Pakistan on Monday. Its price rose by Rs80 per tola, reaching Rs7,029.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (17 August 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now