Gold Price in Pakistan crashes to Rs456,736 Per Tola; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another drop as the per-tola rate dipped by Rs5,600 as local bullion prices tracked a drop in the international market.
On September 11, the price of gold fell to Rs456,736 per tola, marking a significant decline from the previous session. The rate for 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs4,801, settling at Rs391,577.
New Gold Rates
|Item
|Current Price
|Gold — per tola
|Rs456,736
|Gold — 10 grams
|Rs391,577
|Gold — per ounce
|$4,342
|Silver — per tola
|Rs6,871
|Piece
|Rs454,000 / Rs453,500
|Pathoor
|Rs449,000 / Rs447,000
The latest drop followed a smaller decline recorded on Thursday, when the price of gold had fallen by Rs600 to Rs462,336 per tola. The downward movement in Pakistan coincided with weakness in international bullion markets. The global price of gold dropped $56 to $4,342 per ounce during the day.
Silver prices
Silver prices also moved lower in the domestic market. The price of silver decreased by Rs253 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs6,871.
Lahore gold market rates
Gold rates reported in Lahore were:
- Piece: Rs454,000 / Rs453,500
- Pathoor: Rs449,000 / Rs447,000