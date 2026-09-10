Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs462,336; Check New Rates

KARACHI – After gaining ground just a day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan shifted lower, per-tola rate has slipped by Rs600, while silver has also lost value, as softer international bullion prices put fresh pressure on the local market.
Gold investors in Pakistan faced another setback on Thursday as bullion prices turned lower, with the per-tola rate losing Rs600 following a decline in the international market. The latest movement brought price of one tola of gold down to Rs462,336, while the 10-gram rate also weakened, falling Rs515 to Rs396,378.
Latest Gold and Silver Rates
|Precious Metal
|Latest Price
|Change
|Gold — 1 Tola
|Rs462,336
|↓ Rs600
|Gold — 10 Grams
|Rs396,378
|↓ Rs515
|International Gold
|$4,398/oz
|↓ $6
|Silver — 1 Tola
|Rs7,124
|↓ Rs17
The decline comes just a day after the precious metal had staged a modest recovery. On Wednesday, gold had gained Rs800 per tola, reaching Rs462,936, before surrendering part of those gains in the latest session.
The pressure was also visible in the global bullion market, where international gold fell $6 to $4,398 per ounce. Changes in global gold prices remain a major driver of rates in Pakistan.
Local Market Gold Rates
|Market / Category
|Rate
|Lahore — Gold
|Rs452,000 / Rs450,500
|Pathoor — Gold
|Rs446,000 / Rs443,000
|22K Gold
|Rs414,333
|21K Gold
|Rs395,500
|Karachi — Selling Rate
|Rs451,000
Silver prices also moved lower, with the domestic rate declining Rs17 per tola to Rs7,124.
Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan surges to Rs462,936 after slight Jump