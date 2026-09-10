Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs462,336; Check New Rates

KARACHI – After gaining ground just a day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan shifted lower, per-tola rate has slipped by Rs600, while silver has also lost value, as softer international bullion prices put fresh pressure on the local market.

Gold investors in Pakistan faced another setback on Thursday as bullion prices turned lower, with the per-tola rate losing Rs600 following a decline in the international market. The latest movement brought price of one tola of gold down to Rs462,336, while the 10-gram rate also weakened, falling Rs515 to Rs396,378.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates

Precious Metal Latest Price Change Gold — 1 Tola Rs462,336 ↓ Rs600 Gold — 10 Grams Rs396,378 ↓ Rs515 International Gold $4,398/oz ↓ $6 Silver — 1 Tola Rs7,124 ↓ Rs17

The decline comes just a day after the precious metal had staged a modest recovery. On Wednesday, gold had gained Rs800 per tola, reaching Rs462,936, before surrendering part of those gains in the latest session.

The pressure was also visible in the global bullion market, where international gold fell $6 to $4,398 per ounce. Changes in global gold prices remain a major driver of rates in Pakistan.

Local Market Gold Rates

Market / Category Rate Lahore — Gold Rs452,000 / Rs450,500 Pathoor — Gold Rs446,000 / Rs443,000 22K Gold Rs414,333 21K Gold Rs395,500 Karachi — Selling Rate Rs451,000

Silver prices also moved lower, with the domestic rate declining Rs17 per tola to Rs7,124.