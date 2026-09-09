Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan surges to Rs462,936 after slight Jump

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight gains on Wednesday after two days of losses, with the per-tola rate increasing by Rs800 in response to gains in the international bullion market.

On September 9, the price of one tola of gold reached Rs462,936, compared with Rs462,136 recorded in the previous session. The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs396,893.

The rise in domestic prices came as gold gained ground internationally. The global price of the precious metal climbed by $8 to $4,404 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an increase in the local market. The rate of silver rose by Rs72 per tola to Rs7,141.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold rates reported for Lahore were:

Piece: Rs454,500 / Rs454,000

Pathoor: Rs449,500 / Rs447,500

The latest movement highlights the continued volatility in domestic bullion prices, which are closely linked to international gold trends as well as changes in local market rates.