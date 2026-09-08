Gold Price slides to Rs4.62 Lac Per Tola after 2nd Drop this week

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan extended their losing streak for a second straight day on Tuesday, falling another Rs1,000 to Rs462,136 per tola as international bullion rates slipped.

On September 8, bullion fell to Rs462,136 per tola on Tuesday. The decline also pushed the 10-gram gold price down by Rs857 to Rs396,207. The pressure on local prices came as gold weakened in the global market, where the international rate dropped $10 to $4,396 per ounce.

The latest fall comes just a day after gold suffered a much sharper Rs2,400 per-tola decline, dropping to Rs463,136 on Monday.

Silver bucked the trend and posted a gain. Silver increased by Rs10 per tola to Rs7,069.