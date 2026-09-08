Goods Transporters announce 5pc Freight Hike after Petrol Price Shock

KARACHI – The latest increase in petroleum prices triggered another blow for businesses and consumers, with goods transporters announcing a 5% hike in freight charges.

President Goods Transporters Association Malik Shehzad Awan denounced the rise in petroleum product prices, calling the government’s decision to change fuel prices on a daily basis “unacceptable.” He demanded that the policy be withdrawn immediately.

Awan said goods transporters had already shown flexibility by postponing their nationwide strike for 40 days following assurances from the government. However, he claimed that most of their demands remain unresolved despite the passage of time.

The transporters’ leader warned that the situation could escalate if the government fails to act within the agreed timeframe. “If progress is not made on our demands within the stipulated period, goods transporters will once again launch a nationwide strike,” he warned.

The announced 5% increase in freight charges could add further pressure to transportation costs and potentially raise the cost of moving goods across the country, as transporters struggle to absorb higher fuel expenses.