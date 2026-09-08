Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps Rs38 in 2 Months despite claims of relief

ISLAMABAD – For Pakistanis, the road to ‘relief’ is getting more expensive amid a prolonged crisis in Middle East. In just two months, petrol prices have jumped by Rs38 per litre, with the latest hike pushing the price to Rs358.77, leaving consumers once again counting the cost at the pump.

Pakistan’s motorists have been handed another fuel-price shock, with the government increasing petrol prices by Rs38.04 per litre since July, and it seems, the road to relief now runs through the fuel station.

After the government moved toward daily fuel-price determination, petrol has climbed from Rs320.73 per litre on July 22 to Rs358.77 per litre today, September 8. And the latest jump is certainly no regular hike.

The government increased the petrol price by a hefty Rs12.90 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs358.77 per litre. High-speed diesel has also received its share of the “good news,” rising by Rs3.72 per litre to Rs381.77. Diesel has now increased by Rs14.56 per litre since July 22, when it was selling for Rs367.21 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petroleum levy remains firmly parked at Rs80 per litre on both petrol and diesel, apparently the one thing at the pump that knows how to stay consistent. OGRA determined the latest prices, with the division issuing the official notification. The new prices will take effect for one day only, Tuesday, September 8.