Pakistan’s Vienna Embassy accountant flees to Canada after transferring over €500,000 to Wife’s account

ISLAMABAD – A financial scandal at Pakistan’s Vienna Embassy raised serious questions as an officer allegedly transferred nearly half a million Euros to his wife’s account before fleeing to Canada.

Journalist Rauf Klasra shared the development, saying the officer responsible for disbursing embassy funds for salaries, rents, vehicles, fuel, allowances and other official expenses allegedly manipulated the embassy’s accounts to transfer approximately €442,000 and $134,000 into accounts held by himself and his wife.

پاکستان کے ویانا میں سفارت خانے کے ایک اکاونٹنٹ نے فیصلہ کیا کچھ بڑا کرنا چاہئے۔ اس نے چار لاکھ یورواور سوا لاکھ ڈالرز ایمبسی کے اکاونٹ سے اپنے اور بیوی کے اکاونٹ میں ٹرانسفر کیے اور کینڈا فرار ہو گیا۔فارن آفس نے اب مشکوک انکوائری ( آڈٹ کے مطابق) میں اسے اکیلا ذمہ دار ٹھہرا کر… pic.twitter.com/72bCoZxYBi — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) September 8, 2026

The funds were reportedly meant for routine embassy expenditures, including staff salaries, building rent, vehicle-related expenses, petrol, allowances and accommodation costs.

After alleged transactions came to light, the officer reportedly left the country. The latest reports cited in the discussion claim that he is now in Canada with his wife, where he has reportedly obtained refugee or asylum status. The scandal has also raised serious questions about the embassy’s financial controls and oversight mechanisms.

Klasra asked how such massive amount could allegedly be transferred by a single official when embassy financial procedures normally involve multiple authorised officials and signatories.

The programme claimed that initial findings pointed towards the involvement of four or five other officials, with an audit also reportedly raising questions about the transactions. However, the other officials were subsequently cleared, while the entire responsibility was allegedly placed on the absconding officer.

The issue now triggered scrutiny of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ inquiry, particularly over whether all individuals involved in approving or signing the transactions were properly investigated.

There were reportedly around 12 people linked with the transaction process, prompting further questions over how one individual could have allegedly executed such large transfers without the knowledge or approval of others.

Those pursuing the matter have demanded the complete inquiry report and detailed findings from the Foreign Office, seeking answers about what happened, who authorised the transactions and what action was taken against everyone involved. Foreign Office’s reported response was that the accused officer had been dismissed from service.

However, questions remain over whether dismissal alone is sufficient in a case involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly misappropriated public funds.

With the accused reportedly now in Canada, attention is turning towards the Foreign Office and the relevant authorities to establish whether the investigation fully uncovered the chain of responsibility, or whether the blame was simply placed on one officer after he fled the country.