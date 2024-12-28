Pakistanis seeking European Visas warned of Fake EU Embassy entries; details inside

ISLAMABAD – European Union (EU) Delegation to Pakistan cautioned people from South Asian nation about fake visa and consular appointment listings.

The alert warned people about scammers trapping people with misleading information, with sham visa and consular appointments. A post on a social site shared that fake entries for EU member state embassies have been appearing on Google Maps, providing incorrect details about visa services.

EU said criminal groups are trapping Pakistanis with sophisticated fraud and urged travelers to rely on official information provided through EU embassies portals. EU Delegation said it does not issue passports or visas, and only subject of embassies or consulates of each member state.

Officials also urged people to contact appropriate embassy or consulate directly to obtain the correct visa information for their travel destination in Europe.

Pakistanis continue to fall prey to such scams amid growing trend of migrating abroad for education and job opportunities, especially in EU states. Students, professionals are moving to Western countries, and are facing challenges like visa management and border security.