Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistanis seeking European Visas warned of Fake EU Embassy entries; details inside

Pakistanis Seeking European Visas Warned Of Fake Eu Embassy Entries Details Inside

ISLAMABAD – European Union (EU) Delegation to Pakistan cautioned people from South Asian nation about fake visa and consular appointment listings.

The alert warned people about scammers trapping people with misleading information, with sham visa and consular appointments. A post on a social site shared that fake entries for EU member state embassies have been appearing on Google Maps, providing incorrect details about visa services.

EU said criminal groups are trapping Pakistanis with sophisticated fraud and urged travelers to rely on official information provided through EU embassies portals. EU Delegation said it does not issue passports or visas, and only subject of embassies or consulates of each member state.

Officials also urged people to contact appropriate embassy or consulate directly to obtain the correct visa information for their travel destination in Europe.

Pakistanis continue to fall prey to such scams amid growing trend of migrating abroad for education and job opportunities, especially in EU states. Students, professionals are moving to Western countries, and are facing challenges like visa management and border security.

FIA nabs visa scammers minting over Rs 78 million from Pakistanis

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search