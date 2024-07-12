FIA nabs visa scammers minting over Rs 78 million from Pakistanis

ISLAMAABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) managed to arrest two key figures implicated in a large-scale visa fraud operation on Friday.
The scammers duped more than 350 individuals and were arrested following a raid in Islamabad. They were identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Anjum Javed.
The fraudulent scheme orchestrated by the duo and their accomplices promised lucrative job opportunities in Greece. Through the visa racket, the scammers were able to mint over Rs78 million from fellow Pakistanis in exchange for fake visas.
The perpetrators vanished with the collected funds but were finally apprehended as FIA has expedited its ongoing crackdown against human trafficking and visa scams.
In light of these incidents, the FIA has time and again advised the public to verify the legitimacy of job offers and visa processes through official channels to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.
Earlier this month, the FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Rawalpindi raided the premises of Hashmi Overseas Employment on Murree Road, leading to the arrest of Owais Nazir, a suspected human trafficker, who had allegedly defrauded a citizen of Rs0.63 million under false promises of employment in Bahrain, Express Tribune reported.
It bears mentioning that the inflation and economic conditions in Pakistan are pushing youngsters to find ways to leave the country and never return. Under the same pressure, hundreds of Pakistanis have fallen victim to the scammers despite announcements by the Federal Investigation Agency and other immigration-related departments to verify the authenticity of visa documents before handing over hard-earned money.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.