This Muslim country will give uncensored internet to foreigners but not to residents

TEHRAN - In what appears to be a liberal move, Iran has confirmed to provide unrestricted SIM cards to foreign tourists, contrary to the policy for the locals.
The Muslim country restricts internet for its own citizens but Ali Asghar Shalbafian, the Deputy for Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, said uncensored internet would be made available to the foreigners.
The official detailed that tourism was a priority in the plan, and in the first phase, a list of "approved" travel agencies will be provided with uncensored internet.
Globally known messaging apps and social media platforms, along with thousands of websites are blocked in Iran and citizens rely on Virtual Private Networks to avoid the restrictions but foreigners seem to get unrestricted access with the latest initiative.
Shalbafian continued that under the plan, unfiltered SIM cards will be provided to hotel staff and tour guides as well, Iraninternational reported.
The news of providing unrestricted SIM cards to foreigners first appeared in late February but staunch criticism prompted the government to delete the tweet a few hours after its publication.
Following that episode, Issa Zarepour, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said people from other countries were having trouble because they couldn't use apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.
Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, also stressed that providing free access to the internet for foreigners is a “necessity.”
With the approval and implementation of the plan, the authorities seem to be moving towards the digital divide in which some individuals would have unrestricted access to the internet while others would face a ban.
The digital segregation is already in place in Iran as employees of government ministries, members of parliament, university professors, and members of some associations and guilds, including specific groups, enjoy uncensored internet access but not the citizens.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
