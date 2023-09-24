Search

Immigration

This Muslim country will give uncensored internet to foreigners but not to residents

Web Desk
10:32 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
This Muslim country will give uncensored internet to foreigners but not to residents

TEHRAN - In what appears to be a liberal move, Iran has confirmed to provide unrestricted SIM cards to foreign tourists, contrary to the policy for the locals.

The Muslim country restricts internet for its own citizens but Ali Asghar Shalbafian, the Deputy for Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, said uncensored internet would be made available to the foreigners.

The official detailed that tourism was a priority in the plan, and in the first phase, a list of "approved" travel agencies will be provided with uncensored internet.

Globally known messaging apps and social media platforms, along with thousands of websites are blocked in Iran and citizens rely on Virtual Private Networks to avoid the restrictions but foreigners seem to get unrestricted access with the latest initiative.

Shalbafian continued that under the plan, unfiltered SIM cards will be provided to hotel staff and tour guides as well, Iraninternational reported.

The news of providing unrestricted SIM cards to foreigners first appeared in late February but staunch criticism prompted the government to delete the tweet a few hours after its publication.

Following that episode, Issa Zarepour, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said people from other countries were having trouble because they couldn't use apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, also stressed that providing free access to the internet for foreigners is a “necessity.”

With the approval and implementation of the plan, the authorities seem to be moving towards the digital divide in which some individuals would have unrestricted access to the internet while others would face a ban.

The digital segregation is already in place in Iran as employees of government ministries, members of parliament, university professors, and members of some associations and guilds, including specific groups, enjoy uncensored internet access but not the citizens.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:19 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Hurry up! This African country has launched online tourist visa offer

09:15 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

China relaxes visa process but for travelers from this country: ...

06:32 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Russia exploring visa-free travel for these Muslim countries

06:12 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Citizens from this country can now visit Thailand visa free: Details ...

09:43 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

This country aims to waive visa fees for Chinese tour groups: Details ...

12:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia to deport 11 Pakistanis but after jail term completion: ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

This Muslim country will give uncensored internet to foreigners but not to residents

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 24 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: