South Korea extends issuance of e-visas for these Asian countries

SEOUL - The government of South Korea has announced a two-year extension of the pilot e-group visa program for citizens from multiple Asian countries.
The country's Ministry of Justice confirmed the development, the beneficiaries of which would be citizens from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The program was introduced last June and aims to boost tourism from these Southeast Asian nations.
As far as the details are concerned, the visa program is tailored for groups of at least three members, and company incentive tours, educational trips below the collegiate level, and standard tourist groups can benefit from the initiative. It is to be clarified that a condition to qualify for this program is that travelers must enter and exit South Korea using the same mode of transportation.
Accredited travel agencies authorized by the Korean government will manage e-group visa applications through the Korea Visa Portal for the applicants; applications will be processed online.
The program's success can be gauged from the fact that since its inception, the program has significantly increased group visits from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visits doubled from 23,781 in early 2023 to 47,397 by the year's end and surged to 56,427 in the initial five months of 2024, vnexpress reported.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
