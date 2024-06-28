Punjab announces free home delivery of goods from Model Bazaars

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a project for free home delivery of goods from Model Bazaars in Lahore.
The approval was granted after Chairman of the Model Bazaar Management Company, Afzal Khokhar, gave her a detailed briefing on the project.
Under the project, if executed, affordable vegetables and fruits will be available at the doorstep to the citizens of Punjab.
The chief minister has directed the launch of a mobile app for online orders from Model Bazaars. It was also decided in the meeting that Model Bazaars will be established in every district within a year.
She stated that Model Bazaars will be shifted to green energy. She also directed the officials to ensure the sale of vegetables and fruits at prices below than the government rates.
Maryam Nawaz also called for ensuring the availability of good quality items in Model Bazaars.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
