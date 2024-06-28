Punjab announces free home delivery of goods from Model Bazaars

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a project for free home delivery of goods from Model Bazaars in Lahore.

The approval was granted after Chairman of the Model Bazaar Management Company, Afzal Khokhar, gave her a detailed briefing on the project.

Under the project, if executed, affordable vegetables and fruits will be available at the doorstep to the citizens of Punjab.

The chief minister has directed the launch of a mobile app for online orders from Model Bazaars. It was also decided in the meeting that Model Bazaars will be established in every district within a year.

She stated that Model Bazaars will be shifted to green energy. She also directed the officials to ensure the sale of vegetables and fruits at prices below than the government rates.

Maryam Nawaz also called for ensuring the availability of good quality items in Model Bazaars.