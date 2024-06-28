E-arrival form made mandatory for entering Cambodia: Here are the details

PHNOM PENH - The government of Cambodia has made it mandatory to obtain an electronic arrival card before entering the country.

Effective July 1 this year, all travelers planning a visit to Cambodia must submit the arrival card at least seven days before their arrival.

Branded as the Cambodia e-Arrival (CeA), this digital entry card would streamline the entry process for travelers, replacing traditional paper immigration, health, and customs forms with a single online platform.

The introduction of the CeA comes ahead of Cambodia's traditional tourism high season and major events like the Water Festival, Angkor Marathon, and Kep Sea Festival.

For those planning to visit the country, the e-Arrival card can be obtained at no cost either through the official government website for online submission or through the Cambodia e-Arrival app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Initially, the electronic submission requirement will apply to travelers arriving by flights at Phnom Penh and Siem Reap airports. Meanwhile, travelers entering Cambodia via land crossings, boating, or Sihanoukville airport will still use paper-based forms.

Travelers who miss the online submission deadline can complete the e-Arrival process using tablets available at Siem Reap and Phnom Penh airports upon arrival though the government has clarified that it should be obtained seven days in advance. It has also been announced that travelers can expedite their arrival process by reserving an electronic visa on arrival (e-VOA) through this platform, with a tourist visa costing $30.

Upon completion, travelers will receive a QR code to present electronically or in hard form to immigration officials upon entry into Cambodia.

For visitors, it has been highlighted that one can take a screenshot or download QR code before closing or exiting the e-Arrival Card website. If the mobile application is used, the QR Code will be available after successful submission even without an internet connection.

As far as statistics are concerned, Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism has reported a surge in international tourism in 2023, with 4.4 million visitors recorded in the first ten months of the year, marking a notable increase of approximately 180% from 1.57 million in 2022.