Hajj, Umrah made easier as Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk travel app in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a major relief for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the Saudi Tourism Authority launched the travel planning and booking app 'Nusuk' in Pakistan.

The application designed to assist travel in the holy kingdom was launched on Tuesday, amid agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to increase the number of flights and boost tourism.

Nusuk is a mobile application designed to simplify and enhance the process of performing Islamic rituals and practices for Muslims in Makkah, Madinah, and beyond. It provides users with guidance and information related to eVisa, prayers, fasting, and other religious activities, serving as a helpful tool for those seeking to deepen their faith and adherence to Islamic traditions.

The App was launched in Karachi by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah who recently completed his four-day visit and met his counterpart as well as Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar.

The launch of the platform would allow Pakistani tourists and pilgrims direct access to many Saudi cities, making their travel seamless and hassle-free.

Saudi Arabia is fast making progress on its famous Vision 2030 and tourism development is a part of the vision led by the ambitious Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The launch of the Nusuk app coincides with another important development regarding the Umrah pilgrims. In this regard, the visiting dignitary announced that the validity of the Umrah visa for Pakistani pilgrims now stands extended to 90 days.

During the Saudi Minister's interaction with his counterpart, Aneeq Ahmed, matters of mutual interest related to Hajj and Umrah were discussed and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said pilgrims from Pakistan can visit historical sites of the Kingdom as well besides performing Umrah.

Moreover, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed an Air Services Agreement to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector to facilitate citizens of the two countries.

The Pakistani minister said the agreement would soon yield positive results, especially for Pakistani pilgrims, and added that the Route to Makkah project is also benefiting the Pakistani intending pilgrims and should be extended to all the international airports of the country.

The religious affairs minister - who took the oath of office last week - also urged the visiting guest that Pakistani citizens over 65 years of age should be exempted from biometric verification.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Minister said authorities in his country were trying their best to bring down the Hajj expenditure. He also assured that flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be enhanced under the agreement and more pilgrims from Pakistan would be allowed to perform religious rituals in the kingdom.