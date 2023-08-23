Search

Nadir Ali under fire after 'derogatory comments' about Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

Esteemed Pakistani actor Moammar Rana recently shared an interesting anecdote about an encounter with global sensation Priyanka Chopra at an event. During a conversation with host Nadir Ali, Rana also openly expressed his admiration for Indian actress Ameesha Patel. Through his remarks, Rana shed light on his interactions with these Bollywood figures and his perspective on beauty.

Rana recounted a memorable incident where he met the former Miss World at an event. He admitted to having had a crush on the global icon, but his perception of her took an unexpected turn after their encounter. While seated at the event, Rana was initially unaware of her identity. As he engaged in conversation with others, he noticed a woman sitting beside him.

Unaware of her celebrity status, Rana found himself adjusting his position repeatedly, unsure of where to sit comfortably. Eventually, the woman got up and left. Intrigued, Rana inquired about her identity and was surprised to learn that it was none other than the global superstar.

"I didn't know, we were sitting," began Rana, "And a woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. She got up and left after a while. I inquired about who she was. The person I asked said, 'You didn't recognize her?!' I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated. My whole crush on her - " The actor cut himself off, gesturing with his hands to convey the impact of the brief interaction on his admiration for her, implying that his crush had diminished.

Mathira slams Nadir Ali for objectifying women

Ali, attempting humour, likened Chopra to "black salt," eliciting laughter from Rana. In response, the legendary star playfully exclaimed, "To hell with you all," in a light-hearted manner.

The conversation then shifted to Rana's admiration for Ameesha Patel, whom he described as genuinely beautiful. He openly discussed his perception of her beauty, particularly highlighting her facial features as a key factor. When asked about what makes her beautiful, Rana pointed to his own face, emphasizing the significance of facial attributes in her charm.

The host teased Rana, playfully suggesting there might be more to Patel's beauty. With a smirk, the host sang the lyrics of "Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho," implying a deeper meaning. This prompted Rana to nod in agreement. The song's lyrics questioned why people focus on appearance when love resides in the heart, while Ali pointed to his chest. Both men laughed, with Rana adding, "Shall I tell you everything?"

However, this interaction has stirred controversy online. Many people expressed their dissatisfaction with the host.

Ali has faced criticism for his comments in the past as well, notably when he questioned model Sunita Marshall's faith, leading to an apologetic statement from him.

Nadir Ali extends apology to Sunita Marshal

