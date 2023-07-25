Mathira slams Nadir Ali for objectifying women

Mathira, the stunning, fearless and intelligent Pakistani celebrity, has gained widespread recognition for her bold and captivating personality.
Her fans admire her outspoken nature and her unwavering dedication to discussing various social issues. From her teenage years, Mathira has been a fiercely independent woman, working tirelessly to support her family.
As a highly adept host, Mathira currently hosts a show on Bol TV, where she uses her intelligence and charisma to engage and entertain her audience.
In a recent episode, Mathira fearlessly addressed the issue of YouTuber Nadir Ali's podcast. She didn't hesitate to call him out for resorting to questionable tactics that objectify women just to gain more views and higher ratings.
She expressed her concern, stating, "It's evident that he is aware of the moral implications, yet he chooses to compromise them in pursuit of views. During my interview with him, I observed a tendency to objectify women and a lack of respect and space they deserve. The inappropriate questions and unsatisfactory answers forced multiple retakes."
In contrast, Mathira expressed appreciation for her experience with Tabish Hashmi, another host. She admired the seamless flow of his show, implying that he treated guests with respect and dignity.
Recently, Ali faced a severe backlash for inappropriately probing model and actor Sunita Marshall about her faith. However, he later took to Instagram to publicly apologise, clarifying that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.
