Punjab notifies cut in salaries amid austerity drive

LAHORE – The Punjab Finance Department has issued a notification announcing salary deductions for government officials under its austerity drive.

According to the notification, officers in Grade 17 and above will have two days’ pay deducted from their salaries. The collected funds will be deposited into the federal government’s emergency fund.

The order also includes salary cuts for the Chief Minister of Punjab, provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, and parliamentary secretaries, who will face a two-month deduction.

Additionally, all members of the Punjab Assembly will have 25% of their salaries withheld for two months.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif decided to implement extraordinary measures to address the unprecedented economic challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the region.

The chief minister announced that government fuel for provincial ministers will remain suspended until the petroleum crisis is resolved. She also ordered an immediate 50 per cent reduction in petrol and diesel allowances for official vehicles used by government officers.

A ban has also been imposed on protocol vehicles accompanying provincial ministers and senior officials. Under the decision, only one vehicle will be allowed with ministers and senior officials strictly for unavoidable security requirements.

It was further decided that government offices will adopt a work-from-home arrangement, while only essential staff will attend offices. Schools, colleges and universities across the province will remain closed from March 10 to March 31, though examinations will be conducted according to the existing schedule. Educational institutions will be allowed to conduct online classes during this period.