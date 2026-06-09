Pakistan-China joint research centre inaugurated at Shenyang University

SHENYANG – A Pakistan-China Joint Research Centre was inaugurated at the Shenyang University of Chemical Technology (SYUCT) in China’s Liaoning province, marking a new step in bilateral cooperation in research, science, technology and higher education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Prof Xu Guangwen, a member of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress, and SYUCT President Prof Qin Gaowu.

The centre was established under an initiative launched last year by the leadership of Liaoning province and Ambassador Hashmi. Following the signing of a document of understanding between the Pakistani embassy and SYUCT in June 2025, the university entered into cooperation agreements with the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad; NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi; and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Qin said the centre was the first Pakistan-China joint research platform established at a local Chinese university. He expressed confidence that it would promote scientific innovation, talent development and people-to-people exchanges while contributing to sustainable development in both countries.

Ambassador Hashmi praised SYUCT’s achievements in research and innovation, particularly in green technologies, and said the centre would serve as a bridge between academia, technology and industry.

He said the initiative would facilitate knowledge-sharing, skills development and joint research projects between institutions in Pakistan and China.

Reaffirming the embassy’s support for the project, the ambassador said Pakistan remained committed to strengthening scientific, educational and technological cooperation with SYUCT, Shenyang city and Liaoning province.

The establishment of the centre coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and reflects the two countries’ efforts to expand collaboration in innovation, research and sustainable development.

Representatives of the partner Pakistani universities, university faculty members and international students, including four from Pakistan, also attended the ceremony.