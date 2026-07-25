Hamid Mir grilled by Journalist over ‘ISI Agent’ label

ISLAMABAD –Senior Pakistani TV host Hamid Mir found himself at the center of a heated exchange during a briefing as a lesser-known journalist publicly grilled him over remarks allegedly linking him to an intelligence agency.

During the interaction, the young journo directly confronted Capital Talk host, claiming that Mir previously accused him of working for ISI. The man categorically rejected the allegation, saying it was disappointing to see a senior journalist level such accusations against other reporters without evidence.

The journalist further questioned Mir over his security protocol, saying the veteran anchor moved with VIP-style escort similar to politicians, while criticizing what he described as unprofessional conduct in branding journalists as intelligence operatives. The exchange appeared to leave Mir visibly annoyed, with several journalists present asking the man to first introduce himself before posing questions.

The journalist maintained that accusing other journalists of being linked to intelligence agencies violated the principles of journalistic ethics and damaged the profession’s credibility. Mir however denied any special treatment, explaining that he and other journalists had been invited to an exhibition match but were ultimately denied entry after security clearance was not granted.

Addressing questions about his security detail, Mir said he travels with security guards because of threats to his life, adding that he has survived three assassination attempts, making such precautions necessary.

A video of the heated exchange has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and triggering debate among journalists, media professionals and activists over journalistic conduct, accountability and the practice of labeling reporters as being affiliated with institutions.