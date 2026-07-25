Holiday announced on July 27

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a public holiday on July 27 in the Mirpur Division following a request from the AJK Election Commission.

The Services and General Administration Department issued an official notification confirming the holiday, which will apply only to areas falling within the Mirpur Division.

The decision was taken as the first phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in the division on July 27.

The Election Commission had requested the government to declare a holiday on polling day to facilitate voters and election-related activities.

The notification aims to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process during the first stage of the assembly elections.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal has announced that the region’s upcoming legislative assembly elections will proceed from July 27, with voting now planned in three separate phases across various divisions.

Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, Mughal said security arrangements for the electoral process would include the deployment of armed forces to help ensure peaceful polling.

According to the updated schedule, voters in Mirpur Division will cast their ballots on July 27, marking the first phase of the elections. The second phase will take place on August 2, when polling will be held in Muzaffarabad Division along with the 12 constituencies reserved for refugees.

The final phase of voting will be conducted in Poonch Division on August 10.

The election commissioner said the revised arrangement was made to organize the polling process across different regions while maintaining security and administrative arrangements.