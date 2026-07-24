PPP’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally in doubt as police, PHA oppose permission

LAHORE – The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) planned public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on July 25 has been thrown into uncertainty after police and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) reportedly submitted adverse reports to the district administration, recommending that permission for the event not be granted.

According to local media reports, police stopped trucks carrying chairs, generators, lighting and decoration materials at the entrance to the venue ahead of the rally, which is expected to be attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Police reportedly cited security concerns, saying Minar-e-Pakistan is a public recreational site frequented by families and is not suitable for a political gathering. The PHA also expressed concerns over potential damage to the park and reportedly sought a security deposit of Rs6 million before granting permission.

Reports said the District Intelligence Committee has yet to meet to consider the request, while the final decision on permission rests with the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.

PPP leader Faisal Mir, who submitted the application for the event, said the party had sought permission to hold the gathering from 8pm on July 25 until 4am on July 26, expecting a large turnout of party workers and supporters.

Speaking to reporters outside Minar-e-Pakistan after the equipment was stopped, Mir accused the Lahore administration of attempting to block the event despite what he claimed was approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He alleged that police had prevented event workers from entering the venue and were collecting their identity card details and phone numbers. Mir urged the Punjab chief minister to intervene and direct the administration not to create obstacles, insisting that the PPP would exercise its democratic right to hold the convention at Minar-e-Pakistan.