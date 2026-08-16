Goods transporters’ strike continues across Pakistan as talks with government progress

KARACHI – The strike by goods transporters across Pakistan has continued, keeping the movement of vehicles suspended and disrupting the transportation of commercial goods worth millions of rupees.

Drivers and people associated with the transport industry in Lahore remain concerned, while progress towards ending the strike is expected in Sindh.

Talks between goods transporters and the government were held at the Governor House in Karachi, where representatives of the transporters presented their demands to the authorities.

Transport Alliance President Malik Shahzad Awan said the two sides had reached an agreement on most of the demands, but the transporters would not call off the strike on the basis of verbal assurances.

“We need written minutes and a signed assurance from the government,” Malik Shahzad Awan said, expressing hope that all of their demands would be accepted.