Who Murdered TikToker Ayesha Shamsoo?

It began with a phone call. On August 14, TikTok creator Shamsoo Bibi, aka Ayesha Gilamana, was reportedly contacted by a man Kashif, alias “Kashi.” According to her father’s police complaint, the caller asked her to come outside the family home immediately.

Bibi left the house with her 15-year-old sister, Aseema, and her brother, Naimatullah. It was an ordinary journey that would end in tragedy. Not long afterward, gunfire erupted.

According to complaint, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire on the family’s car near a petrol station. One of the bullets struck Bibi in the neck. She died at the scene. The shooting also sent the car out of control. It crashed into another vehicle, leaving Aseema, 15, seriously injured.

By time Bibi’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, reached THQ Hospital Taxila, his daughter was in the mortuary. He identified her body there. Her brother Naimatullah, who survived the attack, reportedly told the family that the gunmen were men believed to be around 30 to 35 years old. Investigators are now faced with the task of finding out who they were, and why Bibi was targeted.

For years, Bibi had built a life around TikTok. Her father said she had been making videos on the platform for roughly three to four years and had gathered around 1.3 million followers. Her brother Rehmatullah said the account had accumulated more than 30 million likes, with the total reportedly reaching between 30 million and 35 million.

After her death, however, the account was deactivated by the family. The digital footprint of a woman followed by more than a million people suddenly disappeared, leaving behind a growing number of questions about what happened to her.

Bibi’s father has pointed investigators toward a possible financial motive. In his complaint, Sahibzada named two people, Kausar and Javed, also known as Shaheen, and alleged that his daughter had financial dealings with them. He said Bibi had received threats linked to demands for repayment and had previously filed a complaint against the two men in Islamabad.

Sahibzada told police he strongly suspected that Kausar and Javed were either directly involved in the killing or had arranged for others to carry it out. He also raised questions about Kashif, the man who allegedly called Bibi shortly before she left home.

These are allegations contained in the police complaint and have yet to be proven in court.

For Bibi’s family, the case is now about more than identifying the men who pulled the trigger. Her father wants investigators to determine who sent them and whether the alleged financial dispute was behind the attack. He has asked police to take action against the named suspects and the unidentified gunmen. He also said Naimatullah would be able to recognize the attackers if they were brought before him.

Police registered a case under Sections 302, 324, 109 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to murder, attempted murder, abetment and acts allegedly committed by several people with a shared intention. The investigation is now expected to focus on the attackers, the alleged financial dispute and the circumstances surrounding the phone call that brought Bibi outside her home.