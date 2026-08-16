Quaid-e-Azam’s Legacy finds Permanent Home in Washington

Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s statue was unveiled at Pakistani Embassy during Independence Day celebrations. The tribute shows his enduring legacy and carries a strong message of national pride for Pakistanis at home and abroad. For Pakistanis gathered there, it was more than the unveiling of a monument. It was a moment of pride, remembrance and connection — a reminder that even far from home, Pakistan lives in the hearts of its people.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, unveiled the statue during the Independence Day ceremony at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington. Pakistani-American community members, diplomats and media representatives attended the event.

The statue was gifted to the embassy by the Quaid-e-Azam Foundation in Houston and will now remain permanently at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.

Its arrival carries even greater meaning as Pakistan prepares to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. For a nation built through a long political struggle, sacrifice and an unwavering dream of freedom, the statue stands as a powerful reminder of where Pakistan came from, and of the ideals that shaped its creation.

Independence Day ceremony began with the hoisting of Pakistan’s national flag. The national anthem was performed, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and the Independence Day messages of the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan were read to the gathering.

As the green and white flag rose in Washington, the ceremony carried a feeling familiar to Pakistanis everywhere — the emotional pull of home.

For those living thousands of miles away, national celebrations are often about more than ceremonies. They are about memories: family, childhood, the sound of the national anthem, the sight of the crescent and star, and the feeling of belonging to something larger than oneself.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s political struggle and his years of effort toward the creation of Pakistan. The statue now provides a permanent reminder of that struggle inside Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the United States. But its message also reaches beyond history.

It speaks to younger generations of Pakistani-Americans who may have been born far from Pakistan but continue to carry its language, culture, traditions and identity with them.

The ceremony also highlighted the continuing importance of Pakistan-US relations. Ambassador Sheikh emphasized Pakistan’s significance to the United States at both the regional and global levels, pointing to cooperation between the two countries across several areas.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his Independence Day message to Pakistan, also highlighted areas of cooperation including regional mediation, critical minerals, energy, counterterrorism, cultural heritage, trade and investment. Pakistan’s diplomatic role in the region has also gained attention, particularly amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

Islamabad has sought to use its relationships with both Washington and Tehran to encourage dialogue, facilitate communication and help reduce tensions.