Ex-Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa travels to UAE for Medical Treatment

ISLAMABAD – Months after suffering injuries in fall at his home, former army chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa travelled to UAE for further medical treatment.

Doctors in UAE reportedly examined the country’s former top general, with his condition said to be improving while the family awaits results of some medical tests.

Staffers in Dubai conducted detailed medical examination of retired general. His condition is reported to be improving, while the results of some medical tests are still awaited.

A decision regarding General (Retd) Bajwa’s return to Pakistan will be made based on his follow-up assessments and the recommendations of his doctors. He is expected to stay in the UAE for a few days with his son.

General (r) Bajwa sustained injuries to his head and back after falling at his home around four months ago while performing ablution. He subsequently remained under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi for about three weeks.

His treatment continued over the past four months, but his recovery has reportedly been slower than expected. He travelled to the UAE for further medical evaluation and treatment.