Ex-Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is Alive; Viral Death Rumors debunked

ISLAMABAD – Several social media posts claiming that former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has passed away, and these reports turned to be another propaganda.

Fact-checkers identified that an Indo-Afghan X account operating from Kabul has been spreading this misinformation, falsely reporting his death.

Sources said Bajwa, 65, is alive and in good health. The confusion appears to stem from a real incident in February 2026, when he suffered a fall in his bathroom at his Rawalpindi residence. He slipped in wee hours, sustaining head injuries that required hospitalization.

Bajwa was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), initially in the ICU, and underwent treatment for his injuries. Some reports mentioned hairline skull fractures or fainting caused by a heart block-related issue, but his condition was stable.

Family members, including his brother-in-law Naeem Ghumman, and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, confirmed the incident and stated that General Bajwa was “out of danger” and recovering. At no point was there any indication of gunshot wounds or assassination attempts.

This misinformation shows recurring trend in Pakistani social media, where old incidents are sometimes repurposed with exaggerated or false narratives about prominent military figures, particularly those who served during politically sensitive periods.