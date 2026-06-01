LESCO files FIR in Transformer Row after Khawaja Asif’s serious allegations

PATTOKI – A transformer repair dispute that recently made national headlines after allegations by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has now escalated into a criminal case, with police registering an FIR over the alleged unauthorised repair and tampering of a government-owned electricity transformer in Kasur district.

The development comes after Khawaja Asif publicly alleged that LESCO employees received Rs80,000 in cash from villagers to repair a burnt transformer without issuing any official receipt, triggering widespread debate over transparency and alleged informal payments within the power sector.

A FIR registered at Police Station Sadar Pattoki, District Kasur, officials of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have accused a local transformer mechanic, Muhammad Shabbir, of allegedly removing, repairing and reinstalling a 200 KVA transformer without departmental authorization, causing an estimated loss of Rs470,000 to the utility.

The case was registered on the complaint of Abrar-ur-Rehman, Assistant Manager Operations, LESCO Pattoki Rural Sub-Division, under Section 462M following an official communication issued by the department on May 30, 2026.

According to complaint, LESCO authorities were informed that a transformer installed in Dholan Chak No. 27, located approximately 10 kilometres southwest of Police Station Sadar Pattoki in Beat No. 1, Rukan Pura, had allegedly been removed from the site without permission from LESCO or WAPDA officials.

FIR alleges that Muhammad Shabbir, identified as a transformer mechanic, undertook repair work on the transformer after requests from local residents and later returned the equipment to its original location. However, the complaint further alleges that the transformer was rebuilt or repaired using less copper than required, resulting in damage to the equipment. LESCO officials claim departmental assessments estimated the resulting loss at approximately Rs470,000.

The department sought legal action against the accused for allegedly tampering with and damaging LESCO installations and assets. FIR comes a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif publicly raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the repair of a village transformer.

The minister claimed that a transformer in the village of one of his domestic employees had caught fire. According to Asif, he contacted a former LESCO official seeking assistance, after which the transformer was repaired. Asif alleged that LESCO employees received Rs80,000 in cash from villagers for the repair work. He further claimed that the money was collected through community contributions and paid directly to those involved, but no official receipt was issued.

“Villagers collected donations and paid Rs80,000 to LESCO employees. No receipt was given,” the minister stated, while calling for an inquiry into the matter.

The allegations quickly gained attention on social media, where users debated questions of accountability, transparency and alleged unofficial payments linked to utility services.

While the minister suggested the incident reflected broader concerns within the power sector, LESCO’s subsequent complaint presents a different dimension to the controversy, alleging unauthorized handling of departmental equipment and financial losses to the utility.

Police registered the case after receiving the written complaint from LESCO and have initiated legal proceedings. Investigators are expected to examine whether the transformer was removed without authorization, whether any alterations were made during the repair process, and whether the department’s claim of Rs470,000 in losses can be substantiated.

The allegations contained in both the FIR and the minister’s public statements remain subject to investigation. No court has determined criminal liability, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty through due process of law.