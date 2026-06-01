Imaan Mazari–Chatha PECA case hits another delay as IHC Hearing adjourned again

Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on suspension of sentences for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha in controversial tweets case until June 4, after the special prosecution team failed to fully appear due to scheduling conflicts.

The apex court of capital found itself stuck in what can only be described as a legal “loading screen,” as the hearing on suspension of sentence applications for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha was adjourned until June 4 due to the absence of the special prosecution team.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, but the case could not move forward after the court was informed that the prosecution team was partially unavailable, one member traveling from Lahore and another already engaged in proceedings in Courtroom No. 1. In effect, the case had arguments ready, but no full briefing from prosecution side.

The delay tested judicial patience. The bench reminded all parties that the matter is bound by a Supreme Court order, asking pointedly whether the directive was being properly followed: “Do you know there is a Supreme Court order in this case?”

On the defense side, lawyer Riasat Ali Azad argued that the timeline set by the apex court had already expired, adding that the applications were filed strictly in line with its instructions and added that the case is not just delayed, but technically “past its deadline.”

Justice Azam Khan reiterated that compliance with the Supreme Court’s order is mandatory for all, while also asking the prosecution when the matter could realistically proceed. The prosecution, juggling courtroom duties like a legal multitasker, requested either Thursday or the following Monday for the next hearing.

The court ruled that the matter should proceed once the prosecutor becomes available from Courtroom No. 1 duties, hinting that justice should not be kept waiting in a queue like a crowded docket.

Defense counsel Faisal Siddiqi further pressed the court to rein in repeated adjournments, urging that the prosecution be bound from seeking further delays. Despite the push, the case was adjourned to Thursday, extending yet another hearing/

The underlying case dates back to January 24, 2026, when the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad sentenced lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha to 17 years imprisonment each under various sections of the PECA Act in the controversial tweets case. They were also fined, though acquitted on some charges.