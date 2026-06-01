Expected Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan after 18pc Sales Tax

KARACHI – In a country of over 245 million, where electricity bills have already pushed tens of thousands to the edge, solar energy slowly becoming the only escape from hefty utility bills. Rooftops were turning into small power stations, and families were pooling savings to save some money amid the financial crunch.

But just as solar was becoming the hope of affordability, prices are now expected to climb again. With a proposed increase in sales tax from 10% to 18% on solar panels, the cost of switching to solar could rise noticeably, making entry into renewable energy harder for many middle-income families.

A big increase in solar panel prices is expected in upcoming Budget 2026-27, making it more difficult for the public to install solar energy systems. As per market estimates, average panels will become Rs1,800 to 2,400 more expensive per unit, if the government gets along with the plan.

Expected Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan

Brand & Model Current Price Expected Price Risen 585W N-Type Bifacial 25,000 ~27,000 Risen 700W HJT Bifacial 33,000 ~35,200 Trina 720W N-Type Bifacial 32,000 ~34,000 Yingli 590W N-Type Bifacial 25,000 ~27,000 ZNShine 585W N-Type Bifacial 25,500 ~27,500 Astronergy 580W N-Type Bifacial 24,500 ~26,200 LONGi Hi-MO X6 590W Monofacial 25,370 ~27,200 Tongwei 585W N-Type Bifacial 25,000 ~27,000 Aiko 625W Monofacial 26,000 ~28,000 Hanersun 620W N-Type Bifacial 26,000 ~28,000 Tongwei 615W N-Type Bifacial 26,500 ~28,500 Canadian Solar 585W N-Type Bifacial 27,000 ~29,000

A proposal is under consideration in the upcoming budget to increase sales tax on solar panels from 10% to 18%. This expected hike would substantially raise the cost of installing solar systems.

The government is currently negotiating a new long-term bailout package with the IMF. Due to these talks, the government is under pressure to expand the tax base and eliminate various tax exemptions.

Economic experts suggest that if these tax changes are implemented, they could negatively affect the growth of renewable energy, particularly solar power, although the final decision will be announced in the upcoming budget.