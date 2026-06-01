‘Body aches, but the heart is fuller than ever,’ Dur-e-Fishan shares her feelings after Hajj 2026

MAKKAH – Actress Dur-e-Fishan recently shared her experiences from Hajj 2026 in an emotional post on Instagram, describing the pilgrimage as a deeply transformative journey.

In her message, she spoke of patience, gratitude, and unwavering faith, expressing how performing Hajj alongside her parents brought her immense joy, especially as her mother and father displayed remarkable strength while she fell ill on the first day of Rami.

Dur-e-Fishan recounted meeting inspiring fellow pilgrims, praying, laughing, sharing meals, and learning valuable lessons about practicing religion in real life rather than just in words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)



She reflected on the emotional and spiritual release Hajj offered, noting that she felt lighter after letting go of long-held burdens.

“The body is in aches, but the heart is fuller than ever,” she wrote, adding Hajj taught her detachment from emotions and the importance of surrender to God.

She concluded by wishing her followers Hajj Mubarak and expressing hope that the pilgrimage would bring internal transformation for all who undertake it.