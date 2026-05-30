Ayeza Khan serves effortless Chic Vibes in new Bold Eid Pictures

KARACHI – Actress and model Ayeza Khan is once again trending online after her latest vacation pictures sparked buzz on social media. Mere Paas Tum Ho star, who reportedly spending Eid on a coastal holiday with her husband Danish Taimoor, shared a series of pictures and videos that quickly went viral across platforms.

The new pictures show Ayeza wearing soft pastel pink, floor-length satin maxi dress featuring halter neckline with delicate tie-string detailing. The outfit shows minimalist, modern summer aesthetic, marking a clear shift from her traditionally more festive Eastern attire. Khan styled the look with a sleek, slicked-back bun and retro-style dark oval sunglasses.

The backdrop of the shoot adds to the visual appeal, showing a scenic coastal location with a historic stone lighthouse, well-maintained lawns, and wide views of a deep blue sea under clear skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Her snaps speaks of “luxury Mediterranean holiday vibe,” blending Eastern celebrity glamour with Western resort-style fashion aesthetics.

While many users praised her style transformation and vacation look, the images also triggered criticism from a section of social media users. Some commenters referenced her past statements about modesty in clothing, particularly her earlier claim that she would not wear sleeveless outfits on camera.

Despite backlash, pictures have also drawn significant engagement and appreciation, with many fans highlighting her evolving fashion sense and global-style vacation aesthetics.