Punjab on Alert as Chenab, Ravi Rivers expected to reach High Flood Levels today

Floodwaters already submerged nearly 400 square kilometres across parts of Punjab after intense rainfall and overflowing drains overwhelmed their carrying capacity. The flooding caused extensive damage to crops, livestock and infrastructure.

Ravi is also witnessing unusually rise in water volume due to massive runoff from monsoon rains. The river carries around 22,000 cusecs at Shahdara, but the flow increases dramatically to nearly 87,000 cusecs at Balloki, an additional 65,000 cusecs fed mainly by rainwater entering through drainage channels.

With another spell of monsoon rain forecast, authorities placed administrations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Khanewal and other districts on high alert. Officials are monitoring river embankments, strengthening flood protection measures and preparing evacuation and relief plans for communities living along the Chenab and Ravi.