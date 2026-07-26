Punjab on Alert as Chenab, Ravi Rivers expected to reach High Flood Levels today

LAHORE – As relentless monsoon rains continue to lash Punjab, Chenab and Ravi rivers witnessed heavy flows. With water levels expected to reach high flood levels today, authorities placed several districts on alert, racing to strengthen flood defenses and prepare for any emergency as the threat of widespread flooding looms.
Several areas like Sheikhupura, Narowal, Muridke, Gujranwala, Sambrial and Pasrur leaving standing crops, livestock and infrastructure badly damaged.
Flood Data
|River
|Site
|Inflow (cusecs)
|Outflow (cusecs)
|Status
|Jhelum
|Mangla
|50,000
|10,000
|NORMAL
|Rasul
|3,000
|0
|NORMAL
|Chenab
|Marala
|126,272
|115,785
|LOW
|Khanki
|138,745
|133,765
|LOW
|Q.Abad
|172,069
|162,893
|MEDIUM
|Chiniot
|162,746
|162,746
|MEDIUM
|Trimmu
|193,809
|185,709
|LOW
|Panjnad
|105,605
|90,855
|NORMAL
|Sutlej
|GS Wala
|2,000
|2,000
|NORMAL
|Sulemanki
|19,044
|7,047
|NORMAL
|Islam
|5,106
|4,306
|NORMAL