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Punjab on Alert as Chenab, Ravi Rivers expected to reach High Flood Levels today

By News Desk
9:49 am | Jul 26, 2026
Punjab On Alert As Chenab Ravi Rivers Expected To Reach High Flood Levels Today

LAHORE – As relentless monsoon rains continue to lash Punjab, Chenab and Ravi rivers witnessed heavy flows. With water levels expected to reach high flood levels today, authorities placed several districts on alert, racing to strengthen flood defenses and prepare for any emergency as the threat of widespread flooding looms.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is expected to remain at medium to high flood levels, while the Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai is also forecast to reach similar levels as heavy inflows continue.

Several areas like Sheikhupura, Narowal, Muridke, Gujranwala, Sambrial and Pasrur leaving standing crops, livestock and infrastructure badly damaged.

Flood Data

River Site Inflow (cusecs) Outflow (cusecs) Status
Jhelum

 

 Mangla 50,000 10,000 NORMAL
Rasul 3,000 0 NORMAL
Chenab

 

 Marala 126,272 115,785 LOW
Khanki 138,745 133,765 LOW
Q.Abad 172,069 162,893 MEDIUM
Chiniot 162,746 162,746 MEDIUM
Trimmu 193,809 185,709 LOW
Panjnad 105,605 90,855 NORMAL
Sutlej

 

 GS Wala 2,000 2,000 NORMAL
Sulemanki 19,044 7,047 NORMAL
Islam 5,106 4,306 NORMAL

Floodwaters already submerged nearly 400 square kilometres across parts of Punjab after intense rainfall and overflowing drains overwhelmed their carrying capacity. The flooding caused extensive damage to crops, livestock and infrastructure.

Ravi is also witnessing unusually rise in water volume due to massive runoff from monsoon rains. The river carries around 22,000 cusecs at Shahdara, but the flow increases dramatically to nearly 87,000 cusecs at Balloki, an additional 65,000 cusecs fed mainly by rainwater entering through drainage channels.

With another spell of monsoon rain forecast, authorities placed administrations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Khanewal and other districts on high alert. Officials are monitoring river embankments, strengthening flood protection measures and preparing evacuation and relief plans for communities living along the Chenab and Ravi.

High flood reaches Qadirabad Headworks as water levels rise in Chenab River

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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