1 Crore Iranian Rial loses nearly Half Its Value, now worth only Rs5,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Iranian rial suffered major back-to-back blows against the Pakistani rupee, with its value in Pakistan’s open market coming down by almost 50 percent within weeks as Tehran grapples with mounting economic pressure and heightened regional tensions.

According to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), 100 Pakistani rupees are now officially valued at 509,182 Iranian rials, meaning one Pakistani rupee equals around 5,092 Iranian rials.

Exchange Latest rate Official Rate (Iran) 1 USD = 1,414,300 IRR Open Market (Iran) 1 USD = 1,920,000–1,950,000 IRR Official PKR Rate (Iran) 100 PKR = 509,182 IRR Official PKR Rate (Iran) 1 PKR ≈ 5,092 IRR Pakistan Open Market (1 Crore IRR) Rs4,500–5,000

The sharp dip is even more evident in Pakistan’s currency market. During June, 10 million Iranian rials were trading between Rs8,000 and Rs9,000, but the same amount is now worth only Rs4,500 to Rs5,000, showing dramatic loss in rial’s value against Pakistani currency.

The latest data shows Iranian rial weakened against 44 international currencies, including US dollar and the euro, while only two currencies recorded declines. Meanwhile, the official exchange rate has risen to 1,414,300 rials per US Dollar, whereas the dollar is trading at 1.92 million to 1.95 million rials in the open market.

Iranian rial’s continued slide shows growing financial pressure, international sanctions, economic uncertainty and escalating regional tensions, warning that the currency’s depreciation is further squeezing household incomes and deepening Iran’s economic challenges.