Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 26 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward march, adding fresh pressure on buyers as the price of 24-karat gold reaches Rs430,000.

22-karat gold is now being traded at Rs394,717 per tola, while 21-karat gold has climbed to Rs376,775 per tola. Silver also moved higher, with the price of 10 grams rising to Rs6,450, reflecting the broader strength in the precious metals market.

Gold, Silver Prices in Pakistan Metal Purity Unit Latest Price Gold 24 Karat Per tola Rs427,736 Gold 24 Karat 10 grams Rs366,714 Gold 22 Karat Per tola Rs394,717 Gold 21 Karat Per tola Rs376,775 Silver Per tola Per tola Rs6,297 Silver — 10 grams Rs6,450

The latest increase comes after one of the most turbulent months for Pakistan’s bullion market. Gold prices began July on a weaker note, slipping into the Rs417,000 to Rs424,000 per tola range before staging a sharp recovery as global market sentiment shifted.

The rebound proved equally dramatic, with the market witnessing single-day jumps of up to Rs4,700 and Rs4,600 per tola, briefly pushing prices close to Rs429,000 and Rs433,836. Trading remained highly volatile in the closing days of the month, with daily fluctuations ranging between Rs1,800 and Rs4,600, keeping investors and jewellers on edge.

During July 2026, gold touched an intramonth peak of nearly Rs442,900 per tola before sliding to around Rs424,200, marking a swing of more than Rs10,000 within a short span. Despite the sharp ups and downs, prices have now stabilized near the Rs430,000 mark, although market participants remain cautious about further movements.