Gold Prices in Pakistan slip below Rs433,000 after modest gains

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid losses in international bullion market as the price of 24-karat gold hovers at Rs432,036.

As per local market rates, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,800 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs432,036. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decline of Rs1,543, settling at Rs370,401 in the domestic market.

Metal Change New Price Gold (24K) – Per Tola -Rs1,800 Rs432,036 Gold (24K) – Per 10 Grams -Rs1,543 Rs370,401 International Gold – Per Ounce -$18 $4,096 Silver – Per Tola -Rs33 Rs6,370

The latest drop comes a day after gold recorded a sharp increase. On Wednesday, the precious metal had surged by Rs4,600 per tola, pushing the local price to Rs433,836, highlighting the continued volatility in the bullion market.

Internationally, gold prices also moved lower, with the global benchmark shedding $18 per ounce to settle at $4,096 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The decline in overseas markets was reflected in local prices, which typically follow international trends and exchange rate movements.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs33, closing at Rs6,370 in Pakistan’s local market.