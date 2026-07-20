Per Tola Gold hits Rs424,536 in Pakistan after slight gains

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan edged higher on first working day of the week, with the price of single tola reaching Rs4.24 Lac after modest increase of Rs300. The latest gain came in line with a slight uptick in international bullion prices, while silver also recorded an upward move in the local market.

As per market rates, the price of 24K gold rose by Rs300 per tola to settle at Rs424,536 in the local market. The rate for 10 grams of gold also moved higher by Rs258, reaching Rs363,971.

Gold/Silver New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs424,536 Gold (10 Grams) Rs363,971 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,177

The latest increase comes just two days after a major surge on Saturday, when the price of gold jumped by Rs2,400 per tola to close at Rs424,236, highlighting the continued strength of the bullion market.

In the international market, gold prices edged up by $3 per ounce, taking the global rate to $4,021 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The rise in global prices was reflected in Pakistan’s domestic market, where bullion rates are closely linked to international trends and currency movements.

Silver prices also followed the upward trajectory. The price of silver increased by Rs107 per tola, with the metal trading at Rs6,177 per tola.

Market observers say investors continue to keep a close watch on global economic developments, as international bullion prices remain a key driver of local gold and silver rates.